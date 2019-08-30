Possible algal bloom detected at Scofield Reservoir

SCOFIELD RESERVOIR (ABC4 News)- The Utah Division of Water Quality and Southeast Utah Health Department are investigating a possible algal bloom at Scofield Reservoir.

For now, the reservoir is open, but health officials suggest people and animals avoid the areas with “scum”.

The divisions took water samples on Thursday and microcystin and anatoxin-a were not detected. Further results are detected next week.

For the latest on the conditions at the reservoir click here.

