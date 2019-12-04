Live Now
Watch 5pm News Live Now
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

It’s not too late for a flu shot

Health News
Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND CLINIC (ABC4 News) – The first week of December is National Influenza Vaccination Week. And while fall is the best time for flu shots, if you missed your flu vaccination – don’t worry.

According to Alan Taege, M.D., of Cleveland Clinic, there’s still time to get yourself protected against the flu. “The recommendations are to try to obtain it from October to November, but typically, we have not had the large outbreak of influenza yet, until sometimes well into the next year, so, it’s really never too late to get the vaccine,” he said. Dr. Taege said some people don’t realize they need a new flu shot every year – but they do because the strain of influenza varies from year to year.

Each year, experts conduct research to try and predict the specific types of influenza that will be the most prevalent. So each season’s vaccine is produced to be the best possible match for whatever type of influenza is anticipated in that particular year.

Dr. Taege said flu vaccination is especially important for very young children, over the age of six months – as well as pregnant women, and adults over the age of 65. Because their immune systems are not very strong, these individuals have a higher risk of suffering complications, should they get the flu.

For people over the age of 65, Dr. Taege said there is a high-dose vaccine that provides extra potency in order to try to develop better antibodies for those individuals to be able to fight off the flu.

Having more healthy people vaccinated also helps protect the most vulnerable in the community. “By having large numbers of people in a population vaccinated, you can develop what’s called ‘herd immunity,’ said Dr. Taege. “This means, that if you have large numbers who are protected from that illness, it is unlikely that that particular illness will have the ability to spread widely throughout the population.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING :

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Santa comes early for Granite students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Santa comes early for Granite students"

Giving Tuesday: Organizations working to connect motorcycle 'Riderz' and community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving Tuesday: Organizations working to connect motorcycle 'Riderz' and community"

Las Vegas Monorail New Year's Eve hours announced

Thumbnail for the video titled "Las Vegas Monorail New Year's Eve hours announced"

Trump says the Impeachment Inquiry is very unpatriotic of Dems

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump says the Impeachment Inquiry is very unpatriotic of Dems"

Doorbell camera leads to discovery of house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doorbell camera leads to discovery of house fire"

Using tech to shop for groceries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Using tech to shop for groceries"
More Video News

Don't Miss