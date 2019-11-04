Huntsman family donates $150 million for mental health institute at U of U

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Hunstman family is giving millions of dollars to the University of Utah to establish a mental health facility.

According to a press release, the Huntsman Mental Health Institute is expected to become nationally-recognized and will focus on advancing knowledge and relieving suffering through research-informed treatment of mental illness with a strong focus on improving mental health services for college-age adults, increasing access to mental health services in rural communities across Utah and identifying the genetic underpinnings of mental illness.

“This is the first step in positioning Utah as a national leader in identifying, caring for and seeking new treatments for families facing the difficult challenges that come with mental health,” said Karen Huntsman. “Our family invites the community to join us in supporting this important work.”

Courtesy: Huntsman Family

As part of the grant agreement, the university will work closely with the Huntsman family to raise additional funds to support the institute and to increase awareness in the community about mental health.

More information about the fund-raising initiative is available online at hmhi.utah.edu.

