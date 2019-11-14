Helping new parents through the nurse-family partnership

Health News
Posted: / Updated:

Being a first-time parent can be hard, but for those struggling with self-sufficiency, it can be even harder. The Salt Lake County Health Department is helping those parents through a nurse-family partnership. Registered nurse Cinthia Escalante-Magalhaes joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the program.

To learn more visit the health department’s website.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories