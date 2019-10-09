Health officials: Utahn died from vaping-related illness

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) A 30-year-old is dead from a vaping-related lung injury, health officials said Wednesday.

“Public health officials investigating the death have determined the individual vaped THC prior to their death,” a press release from the Utah Department of Health stated.

The person died at their home and was never hospitalized, officials said.

As of this week, the UDOH has reported 76 cases of vaping-related lung injuries, with another 14 potential cases currently under investigation. More than 90 percent of these cases were hospitalized, and many of them required treatment in intensive care units. Ninety-four percent of Utah cases self-reported vaping THC products.  


For more information on the vaping-related lung injury outbreak visit https://health.utah.gov/lung-disease-investigation.

