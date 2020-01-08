Health officials say we are on pace for the worst flu season in 2 years

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Salt Lake County Health Departments weekly flu forecast shows the illness is on the rise. 

So far this flu season, there have been 98 people hospitalized in Salt Lake County with the flu, and three deaths. Officials say those numbers are up from this time last year. 

Doctors at Intermountain Primary Health Care say Influenza B is becoming more common. Statewide there have been 255 hospitalizations. 

Tuesday, the Southern Utah Health Department announced the first flu-related death. Doctors say Utah is on pace for one of the worse flu seasons in a couple of years. 

“Flu is a serious illness it kills people every year in large numbers and we see deaths in Utah we see deaths every year,” Dr. Per Gestland said. “I would say this is a little bit early it looks like it will be a pretty rough year we are in for it for several more months”. 

