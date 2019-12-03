Co-founder of FanX using new company to visualize the human body like never before

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A new technology is allowing people to see the human body like they’ve never seen before.

Zenerchi’s IAMSuperhuman Technologies is an AI- empowered simulation that can be used to educate and enlighten people down to protons and neutrons.

Courtesy: Zenerchi LLC

The technology uses a level of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality of the human body, and Salt Lake City is huge part of it.

Bryan Brandenburg is known as a co-founder of the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention, but he’s also the CEO and Chief Science Officer of the company Zenerchi, located right here in SLC.

Brandenburg has partnered his company with Pop Life Global to take this technology to the next level.

Beginning in October 2020, the partnership plans to unveil its first use of technology in exhibits and museums.

They’re calling it “The Human Xperience™”.

“We are extremely excited about leveraging the Zenerchi technology with Pop Life Global’s massive consumer footprint, creative and film studios, and manufacturing capabilities in Asia,” said Zenerchi CEO and Chief Scientist Bryan Brandenburg.

Brandenburg’s company Zenerchi will be advised by key industry players such as Dr. Michael Ferguson of Harvard Medical School and Chris Jones of Microsoft Studios and TruGolf. Dr. Dinesh Patel, a Salt Lake City venture capitalist, serial entrepreneur, scientist and philanthropist, will serve on the company’s Board of Directors.

The location and details of “The Human XPerience” exhibit will be revealed in another 2-3 weeks. It’s said that Utah will play a large part in that as well. Stay tuned for those details.

