5 ways to prevent heat illness

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah is in the middle of a heatwave, with temperatures hitting over 100 degrees. Heat illness happens fast, Intermountain Healthcare’s Dr. Grace Harris explains these 5 ways to prevent it.

5 Ways to prevent heat stroke

Don’t go outside of air-conditioned buildings. If you must be outside, stay in the shade. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. Drink plenty of fluids with electrolytes while outside and participating in active pursuits. Never leave anyone in a parked car if it’s over 60 degrees F outside. Especially children, the elderly or pets

