Newsfore Opt-In Form

5 ways to prevent heat illness

Health News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah is in the middle of a heatwave, with temperatures hitting over 100 degrees. Heat illness happens fast, Intermountain Healthcare’s Dr. Grace Harris explains these 5 ways to prevent it.

Heat illness happens fast, Intermountain Healthcare’s Dr. Grace Harris explains these 5 ways to prevent it.

5 Ways to prevent heat stroke

  1. Don’t go outside of air-conditioned buildings.
  2. If you must be outside, stay in the shade.
  3. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
  4. Drink plenty of fluids with electrolytes while outside and participating in active pursuits.
  5. Never leave anyone in a parked car if it’s over 60 degrees F outside. Especially children, the elderly or pets

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS