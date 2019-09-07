Health Department reports new human case of West Nile Virus

Ogden, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Weber-Morgan Health Department is warning residents to use caution after a new human case of the West Nile Virus is reported.

The Northern Utah health department said the individual who recently contracted the mosquito-borne illness is being treated in the hospital.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say some people who contract the illness don’t show any outward symptoms, but one in five infected will show symptoms like body aches, diarrhea, fever, headache and vomiting.

The CDC suggests preventative measures when going outside like using inspect repellant, and wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts. Mosquitos can even bite indoors.

The CDC also recommends keeping windows closed and using the air conditioner if possible to prevent mosquitos from entering homes or residences through windows or screens.