Health Department confirms two Utah students died from different strains of the flu

Ogden, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Weber-Morgan Health Department confirms two Utah students recently died from the effects of influenza. Both were students at the Utah Military Academy in Riverdale.

Lori Buttars, the public information officer from the Weber-Morgan Health Department, tells ABC4 News the health department is working with school officials and the Utah Department of Health to investigate the deaths of two Riverdale students.

In a statement from Amy Carter, an epidemiologist with the Weber-Morgan Health Department, Carter said, “We are extremely saddened for the families and friends of these young individuals. While the department has verified that each student tested positive for influenza, they were not matching strains of the virus.”

The health department states influenza activity is high in the state of Utah and across the country and is encouraging everyone to take steps to help prevent the spread of the virus.

In addition to suggesting that everyone six months and older get a flu vaccine each year, the health department recommends frequent handwashing, covering your mouth when coughing and staying home when ill as the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus.

For more information about the current flu season in Utah, go to: www.health.utah.gov/epi/diseases/influenza/surveillance