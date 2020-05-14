Heads Up: UDOT to close portions of Bangerter Highway, I-15

Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Utah Department of Transportation, UDOT, are warning the public about upcoming closures on Bangerter Highway in Taylorsville and I-15 in Utah County.

Officials say the closures are scheduled to accommodate bridge construction on some of UDOT’s biggest projects. Travelers are advised to plan for minor delays and allow time for detours.

The following information was released by UDOT:

Bangerter Highway Closure:

UDOT says in Taylorsville, Bangerter Highway will close in both directions at 6200 South from Friday night, May 15, at 11 p.m. to Saturday, May 16, at 6 a.m.

There will be signs for drivers to follow with designated detours. Crews are placing beams for a new pedestrian bridge that will cross I-15 as well as the Union Pacific and Utah Transit Authority railroad tracks near UVU.

Southbound I-15 Closure

UDOT says in Orem, southbound I-15 will be closed at Center Street from Saturday, May 16, at 10:30 p.m. to Sunday, May 17, at 10 a.m.

All southbound traffic will be detoured off I-15 at Center Street and then back onto the freeway via Geneva Road and University Parkway. Crews are placing beams for a new pedestrian bridge that will cross I-15 as well as the Union Pacific and Utah Transit Authority railroad tracks near UVU.

Southbound I-15 Weekend Lane Closures

UDOT says in Lehi, southbound I-15 will be reduced to three lanes between 2100 North and Main Street from Saturday, May 16, at 10 p.m. to Monday, May 18, at 6 a.m.

Drivers should be prepared for minor delays and heavier-than-normal weekend traffic. Crews continue working to widen and reconstruct bridges as part of the I-15 Technology Corridor project.

