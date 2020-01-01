Heading out tonight for New Year’s Eve? Here’s what you should know

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Whether you decide to celebrate indoors at a party tonight or outside at a ball drop, there are quick and small steps you can take to stay safe and keep your holiday hassle-free. Here are some tips on what you should know for New Year’s Eve.

Salt Lake City Police, Utah Highway Patrol, and law enforcement agencies all around the state will have extra officers on traffic and patrol to keep impaired drivers off the roads.

“Plan ahead. Know where you’re going and know what your plan is. Understand that if you’re going to be drinking, try to plan ahead. Find either a designated driver or plan for a rideshare of some sort,” said Sgt. Keith Horrocks with the Salt Lake City Police Department. “Because the cost of a DUI and the potential cost of somebody else’s life is way more than it would cost to get a rideshare or taxi.”

Another incentive to keep drunk drivers off the road is an offer from Robert J. Debry and Associates for a free ride home up to $35 with a taxi or rideshare company.

With multiple New Year’s Eve events taking place in downtown Salt Lake City, including the Last Hurrah 2019 at the Gateway that starts at 8 p.m., parking and traffic will be a headache. Hence, Utah Transit Authority will be extending their schedule Tuesday night with the last Trax and FrontRunner trains departing from downtown SLC around 12:30 p.m.

Although Mother Nature is holding off on the next winter storm until Wednesday, remember to dress warm and wear appropriate shoes if you’ll be doing a lot of walking.

Sgt. Horrocks also advises those who are celebrating to keep your valuables out of sight in your vehicles.

“If you find that you have had too much to drink and you hadn’t planned on getting there with a rideshare and you have to leave your car, make sure you secure your car wherever you end up parking it,” he said.

If you won’t be in Salt Lake County for the final hours of 2019, here are other celebrations taking place around the state:

Utah County

Provo: New Year’s Eve Firework Show and Ball Drop @ Provo Recreation Center (320 W 500 N), 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Fireworks show, virtual reality, hypnotist, Zorb balls in the pool, live game shows, inflatables, acrobat performers, karaoke, magician, adult-only casino game room, DJ dance room, laser tag, drone racing, face painting, and more.

Summit County

Park City: New Year’s Eve at Canyons Village @ Canyons Village (4000 Canyons Resort Drive), 3:30 p.m.

Apres activities, DJ, family activities, live music, complimentary hot cocoa and doughnuts, fireworks at 7:30 p.m.

Weber County

Ogden: Countdown 2020 @ Golden Spike Event Center (1000 N. 1200 W.), 8 p.m.

Food, DJ, inflatables, VIP areas, midnight countdown

​​​Washington County

St. George: The 2020 New Year’s Bash @ Washington City Community Center (350 Community Center Drive), 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Live music, DJ, kids carnival, inflatables, bingo, rock, climbing wall, dodgeball, fireworks, balloon drop

