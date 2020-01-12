‘He showed up when I needed him’ — Student writes handwritten thank you letter to SRO

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The job of a school resource officer is often a thankless one, but the SRO at Maryville Academy got a major thank you in the form of a handwritten letter from a student who credits him for transforming her attitude in the classroom.

Clayton Hall has been a resource officer at Maryville Academy for the last two years. He’s formed special bonds with all of the students, but his bond with Jordan Crawford has been rewarding in more ways than one.

Jordan says Officer Hall was there for her at her lowest moment in life.

“It was just like mentally low, and like life was just low at those times and he showed up at just the right time when I needed him,” Jordan said.

Hall says the letter was a surprise because he doesn’t get thank you’s very often.

“For me, it validated my 15-year career. Because this is only my second year as a school resource officer and to know I’ve reached at least one makes it worthwhile.” Hall said.

Jordan says the compassion Officer Hall shows her every day helped her to completely turn herself around. Her behavior and grades improved, and she is now on track to graduate this year.

