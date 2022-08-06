BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Bountiful City Police Department (BCPD) has reported that all major issues related to the hazardous weather have been addressed.

Additionally, the agency notes that there were no traffic accidents reported during the storm.

UPDATE: SR 210 now reopened

AUGUST 6, 2022 / 6:16 P.M.

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s Department of Transportation (UDOT) has reported that State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon is now open to both lanes of travel.

The agency says that storm debris clearing remains ongoing at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Hazardous weather prompts road closures, EOC

AUGUST 6, 2022 / 5:02 P.M.

UTAH (ABC4) – The forecast in Utah today has called for more precipitation than residents are used to.

As a result, the hazardous conditions outside have prompted several road closures and the activation of one Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

As of right now, Utah’s Department of Transportation (UDOT) says that State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon is temporarily closed due to storm debris. There is no estimated time of reopening yet.

Additionally, Bountiful City Police Department (BCPD) says that the 2600 South on-ramp for Interstate-15 is flooded, and that residents should avoid the area.

Bountiful Prep reports that the city has activated the EOC for flooding, and that residents can go to the city’s Public Works building at 950 South 200 West for sandbags if needed.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as more traffic updates become available.