Hawaii man arrested for ‘extreme stalking’ and interstate threats against Utah family

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Hawaii man was arrested and charged in connection with a North Salt Lake cyberstalking case. According to court documents, the man sent over 500 unwanted service workers to a Utah family’s home.

Loren Okamura, 44, was arrested on Friday and taken into custody in Hawaii.

The Honolulu man is facing two counts of cyberstalking, one count of interstate threats and two counts of transportation of an individual to engage in prostitution, according to a federal indictment.

From Honolulu, investigators believe Okamura used technology and spoofed phone numbers from remote locations to send unwanted visitors to Walt Gilmore’s home in North Salt Lake.

The indictment states that the “extensive” and “repeated” threats, along with sending workers to the home began in 2018 and continued through August 2019.

“Those service providers that were duped into victimizing this family, lost thousands of dollars in the process of being called out on phony, bogus calls,” John Huber, U.S. Attorney for Utah, told reporters during a press conference Tuesday afternoon. “A Utah family was tormented with hundreds of incidents in the course of conduct that really changed their life and even their whole neighborhood.”

“You’d get all kinds of people. You’d get workers who had small companies, like landscape artists, people delivering water, delivering food. We had some sad cases where people who had lost pets would come expecting to see their pet here because we were told the Gilmore’s had their pets and we would have to tell them it was a scam,” explained Gary Leavitt.

He lives next door to the Gilmores.

“You heard stories about people who were also looking for drug deals and prostitutes. And the people would come into the backyards and try and see into the windows of the Gilmores. And of course, you’re wondering, OK, are people doing the same thing to our homes?”

Okamura is also accused of sending an email to Gilmore’s adult daughter saying she should “sleep with one eye open and keep looking over her shoulder,” according to court documents. The documents go on to say Okamura encouraged the woman to kill herself.

“This was not random,” said Huber. You will find in stalking dynamics that more often than not, in fact, a majority of cases, stalkers fixate on someone they’ve had an intimate relationship with, and those dynamics are present in this case.

Gilmore and his daughter filed a stalking injunction against Okamura, but say he continued to stalk the family.

“When a stalker fixates on a victim, it’s almost like they lose control of their faculties,” Huber explained.

Huber said he believes this is Utah’s first federal cyberstalking case but thinks more of these crimes will come to light in the future.

It took law enforcement officials a long time to find Okamura because he doesn’t have a permanent address or job in Hawaii. Huber also noted that Okamura is very tech savvy and used apps to falsify his location.

On Friday, members of Utah’s FBI Cyber Team flew to Hawaii, found Okamura in “15 hours” and arrested him.

Okamura’s next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, where the magistrate judge will make the decision of whether or not to detain the defendant.

