Have you seen this vehicle? Tooele County Sheriff’s Office searching for theft suspect

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) -The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a vehicle used in a home robbery on Feb. 4.

According to a post on the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the vehicle pictured above was spotted as a suspect went into a home in Lakepoint, and stole multiple items of “signifcant value.”

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle, or believes they have been robbed by a suspect using a vehicle like the one pictured above is asked to contact Detective Light at the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office at 435-277-4261.