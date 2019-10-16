Have you seen this guy? SLCPD needs help identifying him

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City police are looking for a suspect in a credit card fraud case.

The suspect was involved in a credit card fraud case on October 2, at 1335 West and 2100 South, according to police.

When confronted by employees, police say the man entered a truck and fled the scene hitting a forklift. The forklift was parked in the way in an attempt to stop him from getting away.

Courtesy: Salt Lake City Police Department

Detectives reportedly found out later that the truck was purchased via fraud as well.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Salt Lake City police at 801-799-3000 and reference case 19-187123.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

