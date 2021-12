KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Kaysville Police are attempting to identify two people who left Smith’s Marketplace with approximately $1200 worth of stolen goods on Monday, Dec. 6.

(Courtesy of Kaysville PD)

(Courtesy of Kaysville PD)

The two suspects shown above, a man and a woman, have not yet been identified.

If you have any information please contact the Kaysville Police Department at 801-546-1131 and reference case number K21-09306.