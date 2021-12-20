HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? 45-year-old Layton man reported missing

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – 45-year-old Layton native Ryan M. Kelly was reported missing on Friday, Dec. 17.

According to Layton Police, he was last seen around 9 p.m. Friday night driving a maroon 2008 Chevy Tahoe with expired plates (license plate # W42 2VM).

His family believes that his vehicle may have been parked at a trailhead somewhere in Utah.

Ryan is described as a white male standing 5’11” tall, weighing 185 pounds and bald with salt and pepper facial hair.

He was last seen wearing black joggers, a black jacket, a brown Ragnar volunteer beanie, a wedding ring, and has a diamond stud in his left ear.

He does not wear glasses and does not have any tattoos.

If you have any information regarding his disappearance, please contact Layton law enforcement at 801-497-8300 and reference Case ID 21-26169.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.