HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Sandy Police searching for suspect in attempted supermarket robbery

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Police are looking for a male suspect of an attempted robbery that happened on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

The armed suspect was caught on security cameras attempting to rob a Harmon’s supermarket at 7755 S 700 E.

Police describe him as a white male in his 20s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build.

(Courtesy of Sandy Police)

(Courtesy of Sandy Police)

(Courtesy of Sandy Police)

If you recognize him or have any information regarding the incident, please contact Sandy Police at (801) 799-3000.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.