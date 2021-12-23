HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Sandy Police searching for suspect in attempted supermarket robbery

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Police are looking for a male suspect of an attempted robbery that happened on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
The armed suspect was caught on security cameras attempting to rob a Harmon’s supermarket at 7755 S 700 E.
Police describe him as a white male in his 20s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build.
If you recognize him or have any information regarding the incident, please contact Sandy Police at (801) 799-3000.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.