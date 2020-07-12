Have you seen him? Police need help to find missing 90-year-old

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police need help finding a missing 90-year-old man.

Ruperto Chuga has Alzheimer’s and left home at 9 a.m., and since not returned home, according to police.

Ruperto was last seen on Redwood Rd and 3000 South wearing a hat, brown jacket, red and white checkered shirt, and khaki pants. Ruperto is described as a 5’0” tall man and weighs 105lbs.

Police say Ruperto needs medication. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the West Valley Police Department at 801-840-4000.

