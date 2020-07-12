WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police need help finding a missing 90-year-old man.
Ruperto Chuga has Alzheimer’s and left home at 9 a.m., and since not returned home, according to police.
Ruperto was last seen on Redwood Rd and 3000 South wearing a hat, brown jacket, red and white checkered shirt, and khaki pants. Ruperto is described as a 5’0” tall man and weighs 105lbs.
Police say Ruperto needs medication. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the West Valley Police Department at 801-840-4000.
LATEST NEWS STORIES:
- Logan man tries to kill father with a hatchet while intoxicated, police say
- Have you seen him? Police need help to find missing 90-year-old
- President Trump criticizes privately built border wall in Mission
- Utah reports 629 new coronavirus cases and 3 new deaths Sunday
- 17 sailors, 4 civilians injured as crews battle fire at San Diego-based Navy ship
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.