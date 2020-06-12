Missing 82-year-old man with dementia found safe

UPDATE: Errol Ross has been found safe, according to police.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The South Jordan Police Department is asking the public to help them find a missing 82-year-old man with dementia.

Police say Errol Ross left the house just after and has since not returned. Ross is last known to be driving a white 2015 Ford F150 with Utah license Plate E484ZT.

Anyone with information about Ross’s whereabouts is asked to call the South Jordan Police Department at 801-840-4000.

