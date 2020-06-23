Have you seen him? Police looking for suspect in deadly West Valley shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting Monday.

Police say 40-years-old Edwin Carrillo is wanted in connection with this shooting. Carrillo also goes by “Shorty.”He has “ORGULLO” tattooed along his hairline. He is described as a thin built 5’3″ man.

The victim in the deadly shooting near 1400 West 3500 South has been identified as 49-year-old Abdulraheem Al-Hisnawi, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call The West Valley Police Department at 801-840-4000.

LATEST NEWS STORIES: