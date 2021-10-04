Have you seen him?: Cache County Sheriff asking for help in arson case

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a man who is suspected of arson.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the person of interest is being sought out for an arson that occurred in Providence on Sept. 21.

Courtesy: Cache County Sheriff’s Office

Officials ask that if you can identify the individual or have any information regarding this case, to contact Detective Bennett at (435) 755-1294 or kbennett@cachesheriff.org and reference case #21-C8875.

Those who call can remain anonymous.