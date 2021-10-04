Have you seen him?: Cache County Sheriff asking for help in arson case

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a man who is suspected of arson.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the person of interest is being sought out for an arson that occurred in Providence on Sept. 21.
Officials ask that if you can identify the individual or have any information regarding this case, to contact Detective Bennett at (435) 755-1294 or kbennett@cachesheriff.org and reference case #21-C8875.
Those who call can remain anonymous.