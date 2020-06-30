Have you seen her? Silver alert issued for missing 68-year-old woman

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A silver alert has been issued for a missing 68-year-old woman from Salt Lake City.

Alice Elizabeth Wofford Black is described as a white woman who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 160 lbs with brown hair, and green eyes.

Alice was last seen at 550 West 700 South in Salt Lake, according to police.

Police say Alice has may need several of her prescribed medication due to her health condition.

Anyone who has seen her or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call Police at 801-799-3000.