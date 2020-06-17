Missing 70-year-old Sandy woman found safe

UPDATE: Police say Jeanette has been found safe and returned home.
SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police need help finding a missing 70-year-old Sandy woman.
Jeanette Allen is 5’11 weighs 135 lbs and was last seen around 4:45 p.m. in Draper near Boulter St. and 12600 South, according to police.
Police say Jeanette gets disoriented easily and was wearing blue jeans, a dark green shirt and a pink Las Vegas hat the last time she was seen.
Anyone with information about Jeanette’s whereabouts is asked to call (801) 799-3000 with information.
