Missing 70-year-old Sandy woman found safe

UPDATE: Police say Jeanette has been found safe and returned home.

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police need help finding a missing 70-year-old Sandy woman.

Jeanette Allen is 5’11 weighs 135 lbs and was last seen around 4:45 p.m. in Draper near Boulter St. and 12600 South, according to police.

Police say Jeanette gets disoriented easily and was wearing blue jeans, a dark green shirt and a pink Las Vegas hat the last time she was seen.

Anyone with information about Jeanette’s whereabouts is asked to call (801) 799-3000 with information.

LATEST NEWS STORIES: