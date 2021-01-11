HAVE YOU SEEN HER: American Fork officers search for woman in possible danger

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are asking the public to help locate a missing endangered woman out of American Fork, who is believed to be in possible danger, Monday.

On January 11, The American Fork Police Department issued a statement regarding their search for 30-year old Kylee Marie Hreinson.

Officers and family members fear she is in possible danger.

Officials share that Hreinson is suspected to currently be in Salt Lake County, or possibly within or around Salt Lake City, Utah.



“Kylee is a Caucasian female with long dark brown hair (mid-back), brown eyes, 5’5 and

weighing 130 pounds with a thin composure. She was last seen wearing dark clothing,

possibly dark leggings, and a dark sweater. Kylee’s ears are pierced with a small loop

high on her right ear,” share American Fork Officers.

Hreinson was last seen in American Fork on Sunday, January 3, before leaving a family member’s home.

According to authorities, Kylee Hreinson was picked up by an unknown man, and before leaving shared with family she planned to stay at a friend’s home in “Salt Lake” for a few days.



“Family members were able to talk to Kylee via a messaging app on January 10th… However,

Kylee appeared as though she may have been under duress inside of a garage with a white door appearing in the background,” share officials. “Kylee also appeared to have some bruising on her face.”

Hreinson told family members that she would return back home during the evening of January 10th however, she did not.

Officers and family again emphasize Hreinson may be in danger and would like the public’s help with any additional information.

“Kylee may also be with an unidentified Caucasian male last seen wearing multiple backpacks, one of which was a University of Utah backpack. The male was also wearing a University of Utah hat. This male was last seen in the area of 1300 east 600 south in Salt Lake City,” American Fork officials share.



Detectives also add that Kylee has been associated with another man named, Chad Lapniewski.

Lapniewski drives a blue, 4-door, 2018 Kia Forte with a possible plate of 0G2XL from an unknown state.

If anybody has any information regarding Hreinson’s whereabouts or any additional information,

contact Detective Garcia with the American Fork Police Department at 801-763-3020 or Central Utah 911 Dispatch at 801-794-3970 after 6:00 p.m.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.