Haunted houses in Utah make changes during COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News) – Haunted houses are making adjustments in the age of COVID-19 to keep attendees safe.

“People are excited to come and suspend their reality for an hour,” said Mike Henrie with Nightmare on 13th.

He says all employees are checked for temperature when they arrive; masks are blended with make up; and employees might jump out to scare patrons — but they don’t shout.

“They come out, but they don’t ever scream at you. But the sound effect comes out of the speaker, at you,” said Henrie.

Those who attend will notice markers on the ground for social distancing. Reservations with time slots are required for entry. And replacement masks are offered throughout the experience.

“This age group’s a tough one to keep apart,” said Henrie.

“And this age is a tough one to keep their masks on, and so we have to remind ’em, and remind ’em and remind ’em,” he added.