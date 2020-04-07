‘Harry Potter’ author JK Rowling says she’s recovered from coronavirus symptoms

U.K (WTNH) — “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling shared on social media that she has fully recovered from what was likely coronavirus.
She said she wasn’t tested, but she had all of the COVID-19 symptoms and that it took about two weeks for her to feel better.
Rowling also shared tips on her Twitter account on how to relieve the respiratory symptoms from the illness.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
Latest Posts:
- Kroger announces new pharmacy hours to encourage less trips and reduced hours on Easter so employees can spend more time with family
- Save The Faves: Elevate Your Takeout Game With Fresh Sushi!
- #ICanHelpChallenge a fun way to help your neighbors during the pandemic crisis
- Why you should be cleaning your carpets
- How do you take care of an elderly relative or person who lives alone?