SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) —The Utah Department of Cultural & Community Engagement announced the formation of a special commission, appointed by Gov. Spencer J. Cox, to plan Utah’s celebrations of America’s birthday.

America will celebrate its Semiquincentennial on July 4, 2026 and Gov. Cox has put together a team of community and business leaders to get the party started. The Utah America250 Commission held its first meeting on June 6 where the Governor addressed the team made up of community luminaries including co-chairs Ron Fox, a public historian and Mindy Benson, President of Southern Utah University.

The Governor told the commission to “think big” and “be ambitious” with their plans. At the meeting, Cox shared advice from businessman Warren Buffet, who said, “If you ask Americans to do something, ask them to do something big. Small doesn’t work. Instead, appeal to American greatness.”

The geographically diverse Utah commission aims to plan programs that fit under categories such as: Educate, Engage, and Unite.

Utah was selected as one of 18 state partners of the America250 Foundation, a nonpartisan initiative working to engage every American in commemorating the 250th anniversary of our country. The foundation is working to engage Americans across the country in designing the largest and most inclusive anniversary observance in our nation’s history.

ABC4.com with the help of The Utah Department of Cultural & Community Engagement will continue to update Utah on the Utah America250 events.