WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two individuals have died after their vehicle was t-boned by a tour bus.

Corporal Tara Wahlberg with Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) told ABC4 that Troopers are currently investigating the double-fatal crash that occurred on State Route 9 and Kolob Terrace Road in Washington County.

A tour bus was headed north when a smaller car turned in front of it. Wahlberg said the bus t-boned the car, killing two of its occupants.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.