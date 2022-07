WANSHIP, Utah (ABC4) – A new fire has been reported in Summit County.

Officials reported a structure and grass fire in Wanship at 4:33 p.m. on Sunday.

At this time, representatives of the county say that no additional structures are threatened, though the fire is spreading up a nearby hill.

North Summit Fire is responding to this incident with assistance from the Park City Fire District.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.