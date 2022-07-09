SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – There is no longer danger to the Salt Lake City community as result of the critical incident that occurred in the Salt Lake area on Saturday evening.

The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) reports that the incident occurred in the 1400-block of South Utahan Drive. A suspect threatened officers with a firearm and has since been taken into custody. At this time, SLCPD notes that the suspect is at the hospital.

SLCPD reports that they have started the Officer Involved Critical Incident (OICI) Protocol in relation to this event.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

JULY 9, 2022 / 9:50 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has reported a critical incident that occurred in the area of Utahan Avenue and Emery Street on Saturday night.

At this time, SLCPD says that one person has been taken into custody and no officers have been injured.

