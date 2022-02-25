SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office charged Haoyu Wang with three different offenses on the morning of Feb. 25.

Wang is the suspect of a murder case in which he gave his now-deceased girlfriend, who has since been identified as 19-year-old Zhifan Dong, a lethal dose of fentanyl and ketamine to facilitate their planned duo-suicide on Feb. 11 in a downtown Salt Lake City Quality Inn.

The charging documents state that before his arrest, a University of Utah staff member, which is the college where both the victim and suspect were enrolled, received an email from Wang stating that he and Dong “decided to use opioids to have a painless death. So, I bought heroin and fentanyl on the darknet.”

However, the planned suicide took a turn when Wang noticed Dong became unresponsive with “labored breathing” and begin to vomit after ingesting the drugs. The incident turned into a murder case when Wang decided to take Dong’s life by injecting her with more drugs rather than calling an ambulance.

According to the charging documents, Wang has since admitted to all of these actions.

Wang was initially arrested for murder and was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

As of Feb. 25, the SLC District Attorney’s Office has announced Wang’s official charges as follows:

Count 1: Murder (First Degree Felony)

Count 2: Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (Second Degree Felony)

Count 3: Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (Third Degree Felony)

Salt Lake County DA Sam Gill acknowledged the charges, stating, “This is a tragic case. Our Office intends to do everything in our power to bring a measure of justice for the victim and their family. We have met with the family and ask that their privacy please be respected as they deal with their loss.”