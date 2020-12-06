Handcuffed parole fugitive hides from police on woman’s roof

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC 4 News) – A wanted fugitive, handcuffed by police Saturday morning, escaped just as they tried putting him in the squad car.

What happened next woke homeowner Teresa Nguyen.

“It definitely sounded like someone was walking on our roof,” said Nguyen. After seeing police lights in her neighborhood, and hearing the footsteps above her continue, she and her husband decided to call 911. Soon after, police arrived to her home.

“The guy was on the back of our house, and they were just like screaming at him,” she said.

Police were able to get the handcuffed man off the roof and arrest him.

VIDEO: A neighbor in Millcreek woke up to the sound of someone on her roof



A man in handcuffs was hiding out from police



The neighbor shared this video with me showing UPD getting him down



The whole situation tonight at 10 on @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/ewQz1QJkru — Jordan Burrows (@jordan_burrows) December 6, 2020

Police have identified the man arrested as Wesley James McMillan. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. after police were called to a residence in Holladay near 1300 East and 4100 South.

A spokesperson from the Unified Police Department tells ABC4 that officers found drugs and drug paraphernalia on McMillan and took him into custody.

After McMillan was taken into custody, though, he managed to move his cuffed arms/hands behind his back to the front and run. Police say he made it to the 1400 block of Winder Lane — a short distance from where he was arrested — and somehow managed to get on the roof of a home.

Police say McMillian faces charges of escape from official custody, a third-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a class-B misdemeanor; and using false personal information with intent to be another actual person, a class A misdemeanor.