Hamilton announces added show at the Eccles for those previously postponed

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Hamilton production showcased at the Eccles theater was postponed as of Jan. 12 due to a surge of COVID-19 cases discovered amongst the actors and crew members. 

Recently, the cast of Hamilton has announced an added show on Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Currently, no other information is available. 

The theater was forced to cancel all performances at the Eccles from Jan. 12 to Jan. 16.

Initially, the theater expected performances to resume on Jan. 18, but the state of the pandemic lengthened the delay of the shows.

