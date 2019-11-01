Halloween party turns deadly in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide at a Halloween party that took place north of Roosevelt.

It happened at 1250 West 850 north around 12:15 Friday morning.

When deputies arrived on scene they found the two men dead. One of them had been shot, the other stabbed.

Friday morning Duchesne County Sheriff’s office spokesperson Travis Tucker identified the victims as John Reed Jr., 22 and Tyrell Sowsonicut, 23.

Tucker said the two knew each other.

Reed Jr. was stabbed and Sowsonicut was shot, he said.

It appeared the two were at a Halloween party. “We have reports of 15-20 people on the scene at the time,” Tucker said.

According to the deputies, they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

If you know anything about the incident, you’re asked to call the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office at 435-738-2424.

