ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) —- Respiratory therapists and nurses from other hospitals with the Intermountain Healthcare system are now being transferred down to southern Utah to meeting a growing number of responsibilities and demands as cases of coronavirus continue to soar, officials at Dixie Regional Medical Center announced Thursday morning.

Dr. Patrick Carroll, Dixie Regional medical director, Dr. Bryce Ferguson, medical director of the ICU at Dixie Regional, and Heather Anderson, a night shift ICU nurse at Dixie Regional with 17 years of experience, joined reporters in southwestern Utah to provide an update on the pandemic, hospital capacity and surge planning. All three urged the support of the entire community.