Haitian in Utah wins Mars Shot Challenge to help his country

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Bountiful man was chosen out of millions of people as the winner of the Mars Shot Challenge. Now that he’s chosen, his dreams will come true; but his dreams aren’t for himself they are for people in his home country of Haiti.

During a Facebook event, Williamson Sintyl learned he was one of three winners for the Mars Shot Challenge. A contest sponsored by Comedian and Actor Kevin Hart.

Hart speaking during a Facebook Event today told Williamson, “Your passion is unbelievable man, I can see there’s a real fire.”

Weeks ago, Hart and the United Arab Emirates made a call for dreams. But not just any dreams, they wanted people not to shoot for the starts, but shoot for mars. That’s why they are calling this the Mars Shot.

Out of hundreds of thousands of global entries, Williamson was one of three winners. But for Williamson, he knew he was going to win before the announcement.

Related Content Utah Strong, a series celebrating our extraordinary Utahns Video

Williamson said, “I knew, the moment I sent my video I was going to be the mars shot .”

Williamson is from Haiti. He moved to Utah after surviving Haiti’s massive earthquake in 2010.

He explained the moments of the 7.0 quake, “The building started shaking, I grab this little boy next to me and then the building collapsed.”

After being trapped under the rubble of the building for 28 hours, he was rescued. He lived.

Williamson said, “Right after the earthquake my country didn’t have anything to survive, but for me, that was the moment I determined there was something much greater for my life.”

Now ten years later, Williamson is empowering youth in his home country of Haiti to rise to their greater potential through mentoring. He has established the Arise Project for Humanity.