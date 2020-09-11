HAFB fighter jet exercises to bring noise at night

An F-35A Lightning II taxis at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 20, 2020. Airmen from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings have deployed F-35As into combat three times in 12 months. The group of deployed Airmen is made of pilots for the actvie duty 421st Fighter Squadron and the Reserve 466th Fighter Squadron, as well as active duty and Reserve Airmen in the 421st Aircraft Maintnenace Unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw)

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fighter jets will roar into the sky for late evening exercises Sept. 14-17 (Monday-Thursday). Local combat exercises for the fighter wing will take base operations into the night, and local communities will notice the jets flying

According to a release sent out by the 388th Fighter Wing, and the Reserve 419th Fighter wing, roughly 80 sorties (flights) per day will occur. The latest flights will land at around 1 a.m. The release states, “The flying schedule is based on a number of factors including exercise objectives, airspace availability on the Utah Test and Training Range, and the availability of other support elements.”

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takes off from Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, April 24, 2019. The F-35A is deployed to the U.S. Air Forces Central Command area of responsibility for the first time in the Air Force’s history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)

Deploying pilots with the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings prepare for launch at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 20, 2020. Airmen from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings have deployed F-35As into combat three times in 12 months. The group of deployed Airmen is made of pilots for the actvie duty 421st Fighter Squadron and the Reserve 466th Fighter Squadron, as well as active duty and Reserve Airmen in the 421st Aircraft Maintnenace Unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw)

Air Force combat wings are required to train at night to work on their combat readiness and all weather capabilities. This exercise will help with aircraft maintenance and operational agility. With the community in mind, the base is trying to limit the night operation to what is required for the Airmen to be proficient and ready for combat.

The two fighter wings at HAFB currently have Airmen deployed to the Middle East, who are working with the 421st Fighter squadron. The two squadrons are flying here, to ensure they are ready to go when needed.

Hill AFB is home to the F-35A Lightning II. The 388th and 419th are the Air Force’s first combat-ready F-35A fighter jets. The squadrons are part of what the Air Force calls the total force partnership, which utilizes the skills and strengths of active duty and reserve components.