Hacker steals Utah Gun Exchange database, offers the info for free

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) A hacker is saying they have stolen the UtahGunExchange.com database and is offering the information for free on the internet.

According to a report at BleepingComputer.com, a database from a Utah based gun exchange, hunting, and kratom (used for opioid withdrawal) sites have all been hacked. The information was released on a cybercrime forum.

Hacker Screen Shot

The database was released on August 10, 2020, and claims the data contained the following information.

195, 651 users from the main advertisement site, utahgunexhcange.com

45,956 users from their video site videos.utahgunexchange.com with SHA-1 passwords (A type of secure password)

24,666 users from deepjunglekratom.com

15,726 users from muleyfreak.com

The hacker claims it is 281,99 combined users without checking for duplicates. (See image above)

The last date on the database is July 16, 2020, which indicates when the data was taken.

According to the Bleeping Computer report, all of the sites are based out of Utah, and samples shared by cybersecurity intelligence firm Cyble say they all came from the same Amazon based cloud server.

It said they tried to contact all three sites to confirm and alert them of the breach but have not received a response. They cannot verify the data 100% but the investigating site does believe there has been a breach of some kind.

At ABC4 News we tried to contact Utah Gun Exchange but the only contact info we could find sends it through the same information chain as the breech.

What should an affected user do?

The data on the database cannot be verified completely at this point in time if you feel you might be an affected user then you should change your password or passwords immediately.

If you use the same password at another site, you should also change the password to a unique and strong one to use for that site.

The website also recommends, since the data is from a narrow scope of interest database that all users be aware of targeted phishing attacks abusing the data.

What are targeted phishing attacks?

Targeted phishing attack or “Spear-phishing” are an evolved form of basic phishing attacks, the use social engineering to get you to reveal sensitive information. Targeted fishing attacks use information from social media or stolen databases like the above to provide a sense of familiarity and are usually done with emails sent to a highly researched victim.

ABC4 News has reached out to the Department of Justice for comment and we are currently waiting on a response.