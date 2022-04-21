SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah!

Today brings changes ahead of our next storm system, with increasing cloud cover and gusty winds. High pressure breaks down on Thursday as a potent storm system approaches the state.

Winds will start to crank out of the south and it will be a windy day. A Wind Advisory has been posted for Southwest Utah including the cities of Cedar City, Milford and Beaver starting at 10 a.m.

Expect sustained winds in these areas between 20-30 mph as gusts get up to 55 miles per hour. Blowing dust is expected, very similar to Tuesday, so reduced visibility is possible at times. Travel could be impacted in this portion of the state, especially for higher-profile vehicles. The wind advisory will hold until Thursday night. The winds also slightly elevate our fire risk. In southern Utah, increased fire danger will be a concern and we’ll see a Red Flag Warning go into effect in the Colorado River Basin of Grand County near Moab at 11 a.m.

The southerly flow will result in daytime highs running 10-15 degrees above average. It starts sunny, but clouds will begin increasing by the afternoon. Daytime highs will hit into the 70s along the Wasatch Front, with a mix of upper 60s and 70s in Central Utah, while areas greatly impacted by winds down south will see highs in the 80s.

From Friday afternoon into Thursday night, the chance for wet weather will increase, especially in West and Northern Utah. By Friday, we’ll be looking at widespread valley rain and mountain snow.

Precipitation may be heavy at times and there will be potential for thunderstorms across the state. This system’s arrival will result in much cooler temperatures moving in, with daytime highs dropping about 20 degrees compared to Thursday. Below-average temperatures plan to linger for several days including through the weekend. Scattered showers remain likely on Saturday, but instead of being statewide like Friday, wet weather will favor the northern two-thirds of the state on Saturday. With cooler air in place, early Saturday and late Saturday could see snow levels dropping to the benches along the Wasatch Front.

Be sure to stay tuned as this forecast is likely to see some change as this storm evolves. We are looking at unsettled conditions through the weekend, but another pattern shift seems to be looming as a ridge of high pressure sets up shop, resulting in dry conditions and warming temperatures early next week.

Bottom line? Thursday is a day of change with mild temperatures, blustery winds and the chance for wet weather after sunset.

Stay ahead of any weather changes coming our way with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!