Gusty winds follow snow flurries throughout parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah!

We have a quick-moving system impacting our state today. We could see a skiff of snow in Northern Utah locations and following the cold front, some gusty canyon winds can be expected. A slight chance for light snow/flurries affects mainly northern Utah favoring the high terrain, but has the chance to extend as far south as central Utah in the higher elevations around Richfield. Some of us may wake up to a skiff of snow, but this is not a major moisture maker.

Meanwhile, once the front with this system moves through, easterly and northeasterly winds will increase. Enhanced canyon winds are possible, especially along the Northern Wasatch Front from the University of Utah to Brigham City, as well as later in the day in lower Washington County.

By the afternoon, skies will gradually clear with sunshine in central and northern Utah as the system pulls away. Temperatures will run a few degrees cooler tomorrow across the board. Along the Wasatch Front, most will manage mid to upper 30s while St. George will go from the upper 50s today to the low 50s tomorrow. The Wasatch Back will struggle to climb above the freezing mark.

With increased winds though, we’ll likely get some relief from the inversion haze that has built in from this past weekend. Most valleys could see moderate air quality linger for Tuesday but are projected to hit a good air quality range by mid-week.

Overnight lows get quite cold Tuesday through Thursday night where we could Salt Lake City drop into the upper teens! We’ll see a slight warming trend by the upcoming weekend as we keep dry conditions in place. Looking ahead into next week, models are showing signs we could be seeing a pattern flip to a more active pattern. It would be nice to bring back active skies and wet weather for February. Time will tell and we will keep you posted.

Bottom line? A quick-moving system could bring a few flurries and gusty canyon winds to parts of the state today.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!