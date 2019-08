GUNNISON, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Gunnison Correctional facility will be closed to visitors on Thursday, August 8th.

The facility is reportedly on lockdown because an offender assaulted one of the facility’s staff members. Wednesday morning.

Officials say however that no offenders have been harmed or injured as a result of the incident.

Officials say they want to make sure that families and other visitors don’t make the trip all the trip just to be turned away.

What others are reading: