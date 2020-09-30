Gubernatorial candidates comment on COVID-19 outbreaks on college campuses

Utah (ABC4 News) — Tuesday, September 29, Lt. Governor Spencer Cox and Law Professor Chris Peterson debated for the second time as both work to become Utah’s next Governor.

Both candidates were asked questions about the local coronavirus crisis and surrounding issues like mask mandates and building the economy.

Before the pandemic, the debate was scheduled to take place at Utah Valley University in Utah County. During the debate, the two candidates were asked questions from students about how they would address the spike in COVID-19 cases throughout Utah college campuses.

“First off, mask-wearing is only one important part of trying to get our coronavirus situation under control.” Chris Peterson said in his response. “I would impose a statewide mask mandate, of course with some reasonable expectations.”

Lt. Governor Spencer Cox said, “We do have mask mandates at all our colleges and university, and still we have too many young people that aren’t wearing their masks.” He went on later to say he needed the help of young people to spread education about the virus.

Both candidates were asked if they had the authority to enforce a statewide mask mandate today, would they?

“I support where we are today, I support what Gov. Herbert has chose to do, leaving mask mandates to individual communities to make that decision,” said Lt. Governor Spencer Cox. “I called for a statewide mask mandate back in July, I would do it today.” Chris Peterson added.

See the full debate below: