Group protest controversial Salt Lake Tribune cartoon

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A protest of the Salt Lake Tribune happened Thursday evening over a controversial cartoon that appears to associate police officers with the KKK.

The drawing shows a police officer looking at an X-ray of himself with his doctor, the doctor saying, “there’s your problem” and pointing to the X-ray which has the outine of a white hooded figure like those worn by members of the Ku-Klux-Klan.

Protestors say the cartoon went too far.













Jame sullivan, Co-founder oof the Civilized awakening said, “the Tribune is going to experience the full and total anger of the silent majority.”

Earlier on Thursday, Salt Lake tribune artist Pat Bagley sent out a tweet saying, “cop in Cartoon is in for a check-up. He felt something was wrong. White supremacists make it a point to infiltrate law enforcement. That’s a fact. that’s a problem.”