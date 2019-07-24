Group calls for officers to be fired following Inland Port protest

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A protest was held outside the Salt Lake City Police Department Tuesday evening calling out what some say was police brutality at the Inland Port protest earlier this month.

Dozens gathered to demand officers be fired for the way they handled the Inland Port protest at the Salt Lake Chamber building.

“There were people who were arrested and cited and charged for crimes at that rally for doing nothing more than being peaceful protesters,” said a man who spoke at the demonstration.

Many who spoke Tuesday’s demonstration said they were among those assaulted during that protest on July 9.

