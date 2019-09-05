Groundbreaking for Saratoga Springs Latter-day Saint temple announced

Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the groundbreaking for a temple in Saratoga Springs Thursday.

The groundbreaking event is set for October 19th. Church officials said it will be presided over by Elder Craig C. Christensen who is the Utah area president for the church.

The ceremony will be attended by invited guest only, however, church members in the general area are invited to watch the ceremony live from local church buildings.

The temple was announced by the then-church President Thomas S. Monson on April 2017, according to a press release from the church.

Church officials say the new temple will be located in the new Beacon Pointe subdivision, west of Redwood Road and north of Meadow Side Drive.

The three-story temple plan will be approximately 87,000 square feet and have a 21,000 square-foot meetinghouse built adjacent to it, according to church officials.

