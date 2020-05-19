OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A ground breaking event was held Tuesday for the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument being built in Ogden.

The ceremony included North Ogden Mayor Neal Berube and is being built to honor the families of members of the United States Armed Forces who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

In a press release issued by followtheflag.org, fundraising for the project has been going on since last summer. All funds and labor for the project have been raised through donations from private citizens and local companies within the community.

There are other monuments throughout the country but this will be the first of its kind in Utah.