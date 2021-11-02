Ground breaks on building to replace Utah school damaged by 2020 earthquake

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A year and a half after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook the ground underneath Cyprus High School, officials broke new ground on a building for the school’s students.

On Monday, Cyprus students joined Granite School District board members, local elected officials, alumni, and community members at the school’s new site at 8400 W. 4000 S., for the groundbreaking event.

Courtesy: Granite School District

Courtesy: Granite School District

Courtesy: Granite School District

Courtesy: Granite School District

Courtesy: Granite School District

Courtesy: Granite School District

Courtesy: Granite School District

The new home of the Pirates is being constructed with 21st-century learning in mind with an emphasis on collaborative spaces and a flexible learning environment, according to the school district.

Back in 2020, Magna was the center of a 5.7 magnitude earthquake that shook the Salt Lake Valley on March 18 resulting in around $1 million worth of damage to the school building.

No students were in the school at the time of the earthquake due to state officials closing public schools on March 13 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The original Cypress High School dates back to April 1918 and was completely rebuilt in 1983.

The new school is anticipated to be completed in the spring of 2025.